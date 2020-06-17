Dude, where's my cart? 2 golf carts valued at $7K stolen from course in Hollis

The Maine State Police Department said it received separate reports on June 9 and June 16 of a stolen golf cart from a golf course in Hollis.

HOLLIS, Maine — Two Maine men are accused of stealing golf carts from a course in Hollis.

Seth Lavoie, 27, of Saco, is charged with felony theft and violation of condition of release.

Nicholas Berthiaume, 34, of Dayton, was summonsed for felony theft and receiving stolen property.

A third Hollis resident was also summonsed for felony receiving stolen property.

The Maine State Police Department said it received separate reports on June 9 and June 16 of a stolen golf cart from a golf course in Hollis. According to police, each golf cart was valued at approximately $7,000.

On June 17, 2020, troopers responded to a home in Dayton and located one of the golf carts. The second golf cart was located at a residence in Hollis.