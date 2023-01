The shooting took place on Thursday morning, police say.

BERWICK, Maine — Berwick police responded to a shooting on Thursday morning, authorities say.

A news release from the Berwick Police Department stated the shooting took place on Katabel Lane. Officers were called there at 7:48 a.m.

In addition to Berwick police, Maine State Police and the Office of the Maine Attorney General are investigating the shooting.

Police said there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 207-624-7076.