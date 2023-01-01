One person fatally shot in Boston

Boston police are investigating the city's first fatal shooting of the year.

BOSTON — Boston police are investigating the city's first fatal shooting of the year that occurred early Sunday.

Officers responding to call for a person shot in the city's Mattapan neighborhood just before 6 a.m. found the adult male victim with apparent gunshot wounds, police said in a statement.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second adult male with gunshot wounds not considered life threatening was found in the same area a short time later and taken to the hospital.

No arrests were announced, and no names were made public. Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact them.

There were 41 homicides in the city last year, according to state data.