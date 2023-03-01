One injured in Lewiston weekend shooting incidents

Police say the second incident on Sunday does not appear to be a random act.

LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police are investigating after a person was injured in one of two separate shooting incidents that occurred on Sunday.

Just before 9 p.m., police responded to what was believed to be gunfire on Knox Street after an officer heard it while on patrol, according to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department. Police reportedly found several shell casings for different caliber weapons in the area of 54 Knox St. No injuries or property damage were found, the release stated.

At about 11:20 p.m., police responded to 266 Pond Rd. where a 21-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound to his pelvis area, the according to the release. He was taken to Central Maine Medical Center and is reportedly in stable condition. Police said this incident does not appear to be random.

Police ask anyone with information regarding either Sunday shooting incident to contact Det. Brian Rose at 207-513-3001 ext. 3309.

Both investigations remain ongoing.