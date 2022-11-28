Belfast man charged with domestic violence assault

One person was taken to Waldo County General Hospital with serious injuries following the incident early Saturday morning.

BELFAST, Maine — A Belfast man was arrested on Saturday morning and charged with domestic violence assault. Police say they found him after an alleged assault carrying a large sword.

Officers were called just after 6:30 a.m. for a report of a domestic violence assault in progress, the Belfast Police Department said in a Monday news release. The caller, who was not involved in the incident, said the victim needed medical attention and didn't know if the suspect had any weapons.

Police arrived to find a man later identified as 39-year-old Larry Kaiser in a red Chevrolet SUV parked near the scene of the assault, police said. The release stated that Kaiser was described as agitated and possessed a large sword.

The alleged victim was taken by ambulance to Waldo County General Hospital with injuries described as serious but not life-threatening.

Kaiser was charged with Class C felony domestic violence assault, Class C felony criminal mischief, and misdemeanor violating conditions of release.

Police said additional charges might be filed.

No additional information was immediately available.