Man arrested after alleged kidnapping incident in Bangor Target parking lot

The Bangor Police Department said Colby Cooper, 21, of Brewer was arrested and charged with kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Example video title will go here for this video

BANGOR, Maine — A man from Brewer was arrested after Bangor police were called to an alleged abduction taking place in a Target parking lot around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14.

According to a press release from the Bangor Police Department, police received multiple calls from witnesses who said they saw a man forcing a woman into a U-Haul rental van.

The van drove out of the parking lot, and witnesses followed it. They let police know where it was until they lost sight of the van when it turned onto Kelly Road toward Veazie.

Police said Colby Cooper, 21, of Brewer was the man driving the van. Police said they spotted Cooper heading south on I-95. Then, he went east on I-395 before he was stopped near Exit 2.

Cooper was taken into custody and sent to the Penobscot County Jail. He's facing charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault.

The Bangor Fire Department Rescue treated the victim for minor injuries.