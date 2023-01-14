Suspect sought in alleged armed robbery at Big Apple in Augusta

A man reportedly walked into the store on Stone Street and allegedly robbed the store while wielding a firearm, police said.

AUGUSTA, Maine — An investigation is underway following an alleged armed robbery Sunday at the Big Apple convenience store in Augusta.

A person from the store called the police to report that a man walked into the store located on Stone Street at approximately 1:21 a.m., showed a firearm and demanded money and merchandise from the store employee, according to an email by Augusta Police Department Deputy Chief Kevin Lully.

Lully said the alleged robber had left the store by the time police had arrived. No injuries were reported.

The suspect in question is reportedly described as a white male approximately 6-foot-3 to 6-foot-6 in height and weighing between 160 and 200 pounds, according to Lully. He was also describe as wearing a blue sweatshirt with dark gray sweatpants, black sneakers, and a backpack.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Augusta Police Department's Criminal Investigations Bureau: 207-626-2370 ext. 3418.