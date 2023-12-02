Bangor man charged with two felonies after alleged stabbing

BANGOR, Maine — A Bangor man was charged with two felonies after police responded to a report of an alleged assault with a knife at a residence on outer Union Street.
Brandon Hamilton, 40, was arrested around 6 p.m. Sunday, according to a release by Bangor Police Department's Public Information Officer Jason McAmbley.
The release states officers found an adult man with a non-life-threatening knife wound. That man was taken to a local hospital.
Hamilton was charged with aggravated assault and burglary.