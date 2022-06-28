x
Bangor man charged with robbery

Antwon Vaughan, 32, of Bangor was charged with Class B robbery on Tuesday morning.
BANGOR, Maine — Police responded to a business at 849 Stillwater Ave. in Bangor around 9:13 a.m. Tuesday after an associate reported 32-year-old Antwon Vaughan of Bangor entered the store and started an argument over unpaid wages, police say.

A news release issued by Bangor Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Wade Betters reported Vaughan pointed a gun at the associate during the argument, and also made threats and demanded money.

According to the release, no one was injured during the incident, and Vaughan fled the scene in his vehicle before police arrived.

An officer was able to locate Vaughan parked in his car off of State Street only a few minutes after he fled the store, the release stated.

Vaughan was interviewed by police and then arrested. He was booked into the Penobscot County Jail and charged with Class B robbery, according to police.

No additional information has been released.

