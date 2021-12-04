Bangor man accused of threatening court officers with cattle prod

Police say 50-year-old Darryl Vaillancourt had to be tasered by marshals last Friday before he could be taken into custody

BANGOR, Maine — A man from Bangor accused of threatening court officers with a cattle prod at the Penobscot Judicial Center appeared before a judge on Monday.

According to a police report, Vaillancourt said he had come to "kick some ass."

Bangor Police have charged him with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and criminal trespass.

The judge on Monday said he considered this a very serious crime and set Vaillancourt's bail at $3,000, which is higher than the state had requested.