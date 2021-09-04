x
Portland police investigate stabbing on Gilman Street

Police say a suspect is in custody and the victim is in serious condition at Maine Medical Center

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police say they are investigating a stabbing that happened at 12 Gilman St. Friday. Portland Police Lt. Bill Pries tells NEWS CENTER Maine the incident happened around 9 a.m. 

A suspect is now in custody, and the victim is in serious condition at Maine Medical Center. Police expect to remain on scene for several hours Friday. 

Gilman Street in Portland will remain open however as police continue the investigation. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.