Arson suspect found sleeping near river arrested Thursday morning

PARSONSFIELD, Maine — A Parsonsfield man who was suspected of burning down a garage was arrested early Thursday morning.
A warrant for Charles “Chucky” Davis, 36, of Parsonsfield was issued by the Fire Marshal’s Office for allegedly burning down a garage on Pendexter Road in Parsonsfield on Aug. 14.
Based on tips from locals, authorities were led to Davis’ whereabouts near a river. Police say York Count Sheriff’s deputies and Maine State Troopers had to cross a river to get to Davis, who was found sleeping in a tent on the side of the river.
Davis was arrested by the York County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 6 a.m. Thursday. He was charged with arson, a class A crime, and was taken to the York County Jail. Bail was set at $20,000.