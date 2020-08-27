Arson suspect found sleeping near river arrested Thursday morning

Charles Davis, 36, was arrested Thursday morning on a Fire Marshal’s Office warrant.

PARSONSFIELD, Maine — A Parsonsfield man who was suspected of burning down a garage was arrested early Thursday morning.

A warrant for Charles “Chucky” Davis, 36, of Parsonsfield was issued by the Fire Marshal’s Office for allegedly burning down a garage on Pendexter Road in Parsonsfield on Aug. 14.

Based on tips from locals, authorities were led to Davis’ whereabouts near a river. Police say York Count Sheriff’s deputies and Maine State Troopers had to cross a river to get to Davis, who was found sleeping in a tent on the side of the river.