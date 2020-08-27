High-speed police chase ends in Lewiston crash

An early morning police chase that began in Auburn ended in a crash in Lewiston, police say.

LEWISTON, Maine — Joseph Michael Gallo, 31, was arrested on multiple charges Thursday following a car and foot chase with police that began in Auburn and eventually made its way to Lewiston.

Police say at approximately 8:50 a.m., a Lewiston police officer spotted a speeding vehicle on Lincoln Street and radioed that it was last seen heading into Auburn over the Longley Bridge; the Lewiston Officer did not pursue the vehicle over the bridge.

A deputy with the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department was outside of the County building and saw the vehicle, a tan Buick sedan, driving erratically at a high speed as it turned onto Turner St from Court St.

Police say the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle without success as the driver failed to stop and continued up Center St in Auburn. The pursuit went onto Northern Avenue, into an apartment complex and eventually back onto Center St before heading across the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge into Lewiston.

The deputy continued the pursuit of the suspect vehicle into Lewiston up Russell St to the areas of Bellegarde Ave and Kavanagh St. There, the suspect’s vehicle was crash into other vehicles before cutting through a parking lot onto Sabattus St. A Lewiston Officer then joined the deputy in the pursuit.

The pursuit continued onto Sabattus Street, down Ash Street to Canal St where the suspect vehicle crashed into a vehicle at the intersection of Chestnut Street and then into a fire hydrant a short distance up the road. Minor injuries were reported at the Canal and Chestnut St accident.

Joseph Gallo bailed out of the disabled car and he was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit.

Gallo was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center for medical clearance before being transported to the Androscoggin County Jail.

Gallo faces several criminal charges from both the Lewiston Police Department and the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department.

Lewiston Police have so far charged Gallo with eluding a police officer, criminal speed, aggravated driving to endanger, leaving the scene of a pi accident and operating after suspension (with priors).

The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office is charging Gallo with eluding a police officer, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, driving to endanger, criminal speed, operating under the influence of drugs, and operating after suspension (with priors).

The investigation remains underway and police say additional charges may be forthcoming.