York County Sheriff's Office looking for wanted Maine man who has evaded capture twice

While questioning Ouellette, it was determined that he had a warrant for violation of conditions of release for a previous criminal charge. When they attempted to arrest him, deputies said he fled and was able to evade capture.



On Thursday morning, Ouellette was seen at 6 a.m., still in the area of Old Post Road. When deputies tried to apprehend him again, he fled into the woods.



Ouellette is described as a white man who is about 5’7” and 160 pounds. He has brown hair and was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt. He was not wearing shoes when last seen.