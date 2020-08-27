York County Sheriff's Office looking for wanted Maine man who has evaded capture twice

ARUNDEL, Maine — The York County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a wanted man who has evaded capture twice.
Deputies responded to a home on Old Post Road in Arundel Wednesday night for a suspicious person. Upon arrival, deputies encountered Devin Ouellette, 25, of Saco.
While questioning Ouellette, it was determined that he had a warrant for violation of conditions of release for a previous criminal charge. When they attempted to arrest him, deputies said he fled and was able to evade capture.
On Thursday morning, Ouellette was seen at 6 a.m., still in the area of Old Post Road. When deputies tried to apprehend him again, he fled into the woods.
Ouellette is described as a white man who is about 5’7” and 160 pounds. He has brown hair and was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt. He was not wearing shoes when last seen.
Deputies said if you see Ouellette, do not try to apprehend him - call 911 immediately.
RELATED: Maine State Police arrest fugitive on Massachusetts Most Wanted list after multi-day manhunt