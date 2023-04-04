Arrest made after weapon seen on RSU 57 campus, sheriff says

School officials and the York County Sheriff's Office were reportedly made aware of the incident Monday evening.

WATERBORO, Maine — An arrest was made after students were seen on Monday in photos and videos being in possession of a weapon on Massabesic High School grounds in Waterboro.

School officials became aware of the photos and videos and immediately notified the York County Sheriff's Office Monday evening, according to a joint news release from the sheriff's office and RSU 57 on Tuesday.

The students were reportedly identified by investigators, the RSU 57 school resource officer, and school personnel, and the students and their families were contacted for further investigation.

One person was arrested in connection with the investigation and the weapon involved was seized, the release said. The person's identity has not been released. Additional arrests are reportedly anticipated.

The students involved have been issued criminal trespass notices for all RSU 57 property, the release said.

"We are thankful for the swift actions of the York County Sheriff’s Office and we continue to encourage our community to report items that potentially pose a threat to the safety of our school environment," the release stated. "By working together we will continue to do our best to ensure that our schools remain a safe environment for all students, staff, and the community. Student and staff safety is always our top priority."