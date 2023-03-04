Lincolnville man pleads not guilty to allegedly killing friend

Matthew Pendleton, 47, is accused of killing 47-year-old Kevin Curit back in January. The two were allegedly friends and roommates at the time of Curit's death.

BELFAST, Maine — A Lincolnville man accused of killing his alleged longtime friend pleaded not guilty in a Waldo County courtroom Monday.

Curit's body was found by police at a home on Thorndike Road in Lincolnville. The exact cause of Curit's death has not been released.

On Jan. 5, Pendleton was charged with one count of intentional or knowing or depraved indifference murder.

Pendleton's attorneys are working to paint a picture of his character. Chris McClean with the Dirigo Law Firm represents the defendant.

"He's the most respectful guy that you could imagine. He's polite. He's cordial. He still dealing with shock of being charged with murder he didn't commit, which is difficult for anyone," McClean said.

NEWS CENTER Maine spoke briefly with Curit's family outside the courthouse. While they chose not to be interviewed, they said they want justice for Curit.

McClean retorts their belief.

"Matt has maintained all along that he didn't do this and he's looking forward to the trial and proving his innocence. So pleading not guilty was probably the easiest task to do here today," McClean said.

Pendleton is being held without bail at the Waldo County Jail. He is due back in court next month for a harness bail hearing.