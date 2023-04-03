Westbrook woman sentenced in 'money mule' scam involving FEMA funds

Cheryl White, 58, faces three years of probation and was ordered to pay $7,340 in restitution to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

PORTLAND, Maine — A Westbrook woman faces three years of probation for her role in a "money mule" scam after pleading guilty in May of last year.

Cheryl White, 58, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Portland to three years of probation and ordered to pay $7,340 in restitution to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine.

"A money mule is someone who transfers or moves illegally acquired money on behalf of someone else," the release said.

Court records said White met an unknown person online, bought prepaid debit cards, and informed the person of the card numbers. Then, once the cards were loaded with money, she reportedly purchased money orders, deposited them into her bank account, and withdrew the money. White mailed most of the funds to the online person, the release said.

"The money loaded onto the prepaid cards came from FEMA, which had issued the money based on false and fraudulent claims for disaster relief filed with the agency, " the release said.

White reportedly admitted she was aware the money was of fraudulent origin.

"Two banks had previously closed her accounts due to similar conduct, with one bank informing her that her deposits and withdrawals were part of a fraud scheme. White nonetheless continued the same conduct," according to the release.

The investigation was conducted by the Department of Homeland Security, Office of Inspector General with assistance from FEMA’s Fraud Prevention and Investigations Branch and the Westbrook Police Department.