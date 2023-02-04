Four people arrested after a months-long investigation in Enfield

Police say three men and a woman were arrested on various charges after a search confirmed the presence of illegal drugs and firearms at a home on Mowhawk Road.

ENFIELD, Maine — Four people were arrested and charged with various crimes Friday following a months-long investigation in Enfield.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team and Maine State Police Tactical Team conducted a search warrant at a home located at Mohawk Road on Friday at approximately 7:30 p.m., following an investigation that spanned months, according to a news release by the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said illegal drugs and firearms were found during the search and four people were arrested.

Zachary Goslin, 33, was charged with aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs.

Aaron Grover, 38, was charged with failure to submit to arrest and firearm possession by a prohibited person.

Sarah Mayhew, 33, was charged with unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

Brent Peter, 38, was arrested on an active arrest warrant.