Affidavit: Washington County woman killed in February by best friend over drugs

Rebecca Moores, 42, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder in connection with the February death of 53-year-old Paula Johnson.

MACHIAS, Maine — A Robbinston woman pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a murder charge in connection with the February death of another woman who allegedly sold her drugs.

Rebecca Moores, 42, entered her plea remotely in Washington County Superior Court in Machias.

Moores is charged with murder in connection with the Feb. 9 death of 53-year-old Paula Johnson in Johnson's Pembroke home.

According to an affidavit by Maine State Police Det. Adam Bell, Johnson was found dead on a couch in her home after being shot in the head.

Detectives allegedly found drug apparatus and a bag full of cash in her living room, as well as a "crumpled note" "express[ing] the writer's displeasure that the quality of the drugs she had purchased had declined, and she would no longer be buying from whomever the note was addressed to."

Bell wrote that the victim's son told detectives Moores was Johnson's best friend and best customer.

According to Bell, Moores gave "inconsistent" statements about her knowledge of the events surrounding Johnson's death, including that others had robbed and shot her and that others had injected her with a fatal dose of drugs.