Pembroke woman's death ruled a homicide, officials say

The woman was found on Wednesday evening, according to Maine State Police.

PEMBROKE, Maine — The death of a 53-year-old Pembroke woman was ruled a homicide this week, officials say.

A news release from Maine Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Shannon Moss stated Paula Johnson was found dead on Wednesday evening.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office responded to 515 Leighton Point Rd. for a report of an unresponsive woman, according to Moss.

"Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit North and the Maine State Police Evidence Response Team responded to the residence to continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death. The victim was later transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta, where an autopsy was performed on Thursday, February 10, 2022," the release stated.

The autopsy results ruled the death to be a homicide.

Anyone with information about the death or who saw anything suspicious on Leighton Point Road in the last few days is asked to call Maine State Police in Bangor at 207-973-3700 and leave a message for Det. Adam Bell.