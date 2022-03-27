3 teenagers arrested in Auburn after video of assault was circulated online

According to police, the 14 and 16-year-old females were charged with Aggravated Assault. A 15-year-old male was charged after recording a video of the incident.

AUBURN, Maine — Three juveniles were taken into custody Sunday afternoon by Auburn police after a video of what authorities said appeared to be two teenagers assaulting two people experiencing from homelessness circulated online.

Two females were charged with Aggravated Assault, class B, according to the release. The 14-year-old female was released to her parents on a bail contract while the 16-year-old is being held at Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland. The release states she is being held at the facility due to pending criminal activity.

A 15-year-old male was the third person charged in connection to the incident. He was charged with Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault, a class C crime. The release states he was also released to his parents on a bail contract.

Auburn Police officers were called Saturday to make a wellbeing check on a woman who was reportedly experiencing homelessness. According to the news release, officers found the woman and a man near Moulton Field in Auburn and they appeared to have been assaulted.

Police said on Saturday afternoon they were made aware of a video circulating on social media that appeared to show the two female juveniles attacking the two people.

Two people who called the police about the video were the mothers of the two females charged in the matter.

"The Auburn Police Department is aware of similar videos that have now surfaced as a result of this investigation. These incidents, which may have taken place earlier in March, were not previously reported to police. We will continue to investigate these incidents fully and will seek criminal charges against anyone found to be involved."