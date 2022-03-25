Sanford police say teen's report of assault on trails 'did not take place'

The 13-year-old reported he was assaulted on a trail near the YMCA skate park earlier this week.

PORTLAND, Maine — After an investigation that included witness interviews and video surveillance footage, the Sanford Police Department determined the reported case of gross sexual assault of a minor "did not take place," according to a news release issued by the department.

The 13-year-old boy reported the alleged incident to a Sanford Police Department middle school resource officer on March 23.

The boy told the officer the incident took place the afternoon before on the Mousam Way Trail between the YMCA skate park and Sanford Middle School, the release stated.

If you are a victim of sexual assault, the National Sexual Assault Hotline is available 24 hours and is free and confidential at 1-800-656-4673.