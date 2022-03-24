Teen report of gross sexual assault on Sanford trail system prompts police to seek tips

An incident of gross sexual assault reportedly occurred on a public trail system on March 22.

PORTLAND, Maine — Sanford police are seeking the public's help in finding the suspect or suspects involved in a reported case of gross sexual assault.

A 13-year-old boy reported to a middle school resource officer that he encountered individuals on a trail system between the YMCA skate park and Spartan Drive who allegedly assaulted him around 3:30 p.m. Monday, Acting Detective Sgt. Everett Allen said in a news release issued by the Sanford Police Department.

Police are encouraging people who use the trail system to be aware of their surroundings, walk in groups, and report any suspicious behavior.

Police urge the public to share tips and report suspicious behavior by calling 207-324-3644 ext. 1. Anonymous tips can be shared by calling 207-324-9170 ext. 4.

Police have increased their presence in the area, the release stated.