UMaine baseball begins America East Tournament play Thursday

Maine is hosting the conference tournament after posting the best regular-season conference record. The Black Bears will take on UMass-Lowell at 11 a.m. Thursday.

ORONO, Maine — After a fantastic regular season, the University of Maine baseball team will look to defend its home diamond during this week's America East Conference Tournament.

The Black Bears' 21-9 conference record was tied with Stony Brook University for the best in the conference. Due to a tiebreaker and Stony Brook being ineligible for postseason play, Maine clinched the top seed in the tournament and is the host of all America East playoff games.

Games began at Mahaney Diamond in Orono on Wednesday, and Maine begins its postseason campaign Thursday morning at 11 against the University of Massachusetts-Lowell. UMass-Lowell beat the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, 7-6 on Wednesday to advance in the tournament's winner's bracket.

The Black Bears posted a 4-2 record against UMass-Lowell during the regular season. The Riverhawks took the last two games when they faced off against the Black Bears on May 7 and 8.

With a win Thursday, Maine would play Friday morning at 11 against the winner of Binghamton University and the New Jersey Institute of Technology. The America East Championship game will be played on Saturday.

This week, America East announced its yearly conference awards, and plenty of Black Bears were honored.

Head coach Nick Derba was named the conference's coach of the year. Maine's 21 conference wins were the most the program has had since 2013.

Marshwood High School graduate and second baseman Quinn McDaniel was named to the First Team All-Conference. His nine home runs were tied for second in the conference, and he led the America East with 38 runs scored.

York's Trevor LaBonte joined his fellow Mainer on the First Team-All Conference. The right-handed pitcher had a 5-2 record over 10 starts this season.

In total, 13 Black Bears earned conference awards.