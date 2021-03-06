UMaine's Nick Sinacola drafted by San Francisco Giants

Sinacola set the single-season record for strikeouts for both the Black Bears and the America East conference.

MAINE, USA — From Orono to San Francisco, a Black Bear begins his journey to the major leagues.

UMaine pitcher Nick Sinacola was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the seventh round with pick 206 in the MLB Draft Monday.

In June, when he became the first UMaine in more than 30 years to be a first-team All-American, NEWS CENTER Maine asked Sinacola what he hopes people in Orono think of when they hear his name years from now.

"That I represented Maine baseball the best I could and I think that's a tradition a lot of the names up there represent," he said. "I definitely took pride in wearing Joe Ferris' number this year. I tried to represent him and Maine baseball the best I could," he said.