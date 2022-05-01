Old Town's Andre Miller signs NFL contract with New York Giants

ORONO, Maine — Andre Miller didn't travel far from home for college. The Old Town native was a standout wide receiver at the University of Maine. His first job out of school will bring him to New York after he signed an NFL free-agent contract with the Giants Sunday.
Miller was named to two all-conference teams during his final two seasons in Orono. The Black Bear had a career season last fall, catching 39 passes for 684 yards. Both were career highs.
After his four years at UMaine, Miller finished 14th on Maine's all-time receiving yards list with 1,848 total yards.
The 2022 NFL draft concluded this weekend and this is when teams will sign players who are draft eligible but were not selected.
Miller joined fellow Black Bear wideout Earnest Edwards as recent players who were picked up by NFL teams after the draft. Edwards was signed by the Los Angeles Rams in 2020.