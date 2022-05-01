Old Town's Andre Miller signs NFL contract with New York Giants

The star UMaine wide receiver signed a free-agent contract with the Giants on Sunday.

ORONO, Maine — Andre Miller didn't travel far from home for college. The Old Town native was a standout wide receiver at the University of Maine. His first job out of school will bring him to New York after he signed an NFL free-agent contract with the Giants Sunday.

Miller was named to two all-conference teams during his final two seasons in Orono. The Black Bear had a career season last fall, catching 39 passes for 684 yards. Both were career highs.

After his four years at UMaine, Miller finished 14th on Maine's all-time receiving yards list with 1,848 total yards.

Blessed & honored for the opportunity to continue my football journey in NY #GoGiants pic.twitter.com/4iDnvd5aRg — Andre Miller 🔟⚡ (@Dre_Miller6) May 1, 2022

The 2022 NFL draft concluded this weekend and this is when teams will sign players who are draft eligible but were not selected.