Police need your help finding missing Windham man with Alzheimer's

WINDHAM, Maine — Update: Steve Pelletier has been found safe, family confirms.

The family of a missing man with Alzheimer’s is asking for the public’s help in finding the 72-year-old who they said went missing from his Windham home on Saturday morning.

Police confirmed Steve Pelletier left his home on Lakeside Drive early Saturday morning. He is driving a black 2010 Toyota RAV4 with the license plate UG3069.

Pelletier is described as having salt and pepper hair, a gray beard, and a mustache. He stands at 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 180 lbs.

His daughter, Shannon Pelletier, said he was last seen wearing jeans with a blue and white plaid flannel shirt.

He could be in South Portland, Portland Windham, Gray or Falmouth areas.