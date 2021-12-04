x
Police need your help finding missing Windham man with Alzheimer's

Police said Steve Pelletier, 72, left his home on Lakeside Drive early Saturday morning. He is driving a black 2010 Toyota RAV4 with license plate UG3069.
WINDHAM, Maine — Update: Steve Pelletier has been found safe, family confirms. 

The family of a missing man with Alzheimer’s is asking for the public’s help in finding the 72-year-old who they said went missing from his Windham home on Saturday morning. 

Police confirmed Steve Pelletier left his home on Lakeside Drive early Saturday morning. He is driving a black 2010 Toyota RAV4 with the license plate UG3069. 

Pelletier is described as having salt and pepper hair, a gray beard, and a mustache. He stands at 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 180 lbs. 

His daughter, Shannon Pelletier, said he was last seen wearing jeans with a blue and white plaid flannel shirt.  

He could be in South Portland, Portland Windham, Gray or Falmouth areas. 

If you have any information please call the police.

