Norridgewock man missing

Graham Lacher, 37, has been diagnosed with schizoaffective disorders and was last seen heading into the woods with a flashlight and possibly a baseball bat.

NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine — (Officials say Lacher now has long hair, not short as shown in the picture above)

The Somerset County Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for Graham Lacher, 37, of Norridgewock.

Lacher has been diagnosed with schizoaffective disorders.

He was last seen leaving a home at 395 Waterville Road in Norridgewock and headed into the woods with a flashlight and possibly a baseball bat on Thursday, Nov. 18, at around 4 p.m.

Lacher is a white male, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing gray pants, a green shirt, a dark-colored jacket, and an orange hat. He wears glasses and now has long hair.

Officials say anyone who has seen Graham Lacher or has information should call 911 or Somerset County Deputy Lyman at 207-474-9591.