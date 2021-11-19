MISSING: 14-year-old Westbrook boy believed to be in Portland, South Portland

WESTBROOK, Maine — Westbrook police are asking for the public's help in finding 14-year-old Michael Wozny.
Wozny was last seen Wednesday night and is now believed to be in Portland or South Portland, police said in a news release Friday. He is described as a light-skinned Black male with long, curly brown hair and brown eyes. Police say Wozny is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and weighs 150 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a pink hoodie with a Space Jam hoodie overtop, gray sweatpants, red Nikes, and a rolled-up orange ski mask.
Police ask that anyone with information on Wozny's location call the Westbrook Police Department at 207-854-0644.