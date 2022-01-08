Police find missing Livermore Falls teen

Asia Brown, 16, was safely found on Monday evening, police say.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine — Editor's note: The video above was published at 6:11 p.m. on August 1, 2022.

A 16-year-old girl from Livermore Falls previously reported missing was found Monday night, police say.

At approximately 8 p.m. Monday evening, Asia Brown was found safe one mile from her home, according to a news release from Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife spokesperson Mark Latti.

Maine Search and Rescue Dogs volunteer Leslie Howe and her K9 Uerly reportedly located Brown in a wooded area near a field, which had been previously searched by police.

Authorities believe Brown had been moving around in the area, which made the search difficult, the release stated.

Brown was quickly reunited with her family and taken to a local hospital as a precaution, Latti said.

The news comes after officials said Brown was last seen Saturday night at her home on Campground Road.

According to police, Brown has high-functioning autism and needs medication.

Crews with the Maine Warden Service searched for hours, using K9s, drones and a plane.

According to Game Warden Lt. Jason Luce, Brown was also reported missing earlier this summer and was found quickly.



"With volunteers and game wardens, we probably have about 30 people out searching right now," Luce told NEWS CENTER Maine hours before Brown was found.

Residents in the area where the girl was reported missing said Monday they helped in the search by looking over their own properties.

"We're a community. We've got to stick together. We've got to help one another," Schmidt said.

Multiple police agencies in the state are using new technology to help in cases like this.

At least four departments are using a new tool called Project Lifesaver. It is designed to help locate individuals with cognitive disabilities that are more prone to wandering off.