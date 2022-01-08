Search for missing Livermore Falls teen continues

Asia Brown, 16, was last seen Saturday evening at her home on Campground Road in Livermore Falls.

LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine — The search for a missing 16-year-old continued in Livermore Falls on Monday. Officials said Asia Brown was last seen Saturday evening at her home on Campground Road.

"With volunteers and game wardens, we probably have about 30 people out searching right now," Game Warden Lt. Jason Luce said.

According to Luce, crews are out searching with 11 K9 units, as well as a drone and a search plane also flown above the area.

Brown is described by police as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 140 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. According to police, Brown has high-functioning autism and needs medication.

According to Lt. Luce, Brown was also reported missing earlier this summer but was found quickly.

I just spoke with Maine Game Warden Lt. Jason Luce who is leading the search for missing 16-year-old Asia Brown in the Livermore Falls area. She’s been missing since Saturday night. Lt. Luce says roughly 30 people are out searching right now @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/CBuenAI7HW — Sean Stackhouse (@StackhouseNCME) August 1, 2022

"We've been concerned since the first moment we got here. As time goes [by], we get more concerned." Luce said. "There are bugs out at night. She's probably hungry unless she had some food stored somewhere. But right now, I'm surprised we haven't located her, or she hasn't returned."

On Monday, crews were searching areas along Campground Road. Residents of the road, like Cheryl Schmidt, said they've searched around their yards and buildings to see if she may be in the area.

"We're a community. We've got to stick together. We've got to help one another," Schmidt said.

Schmidt added she has driven around town to see if she can find Brown.

Anyone with information can reach the Maine Warden Service at 207-624-7076 and the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office at 207-753-2599.

Crews are searching for missing 16-year-old Asia Brown in the area of Campground Rd in Livermore Falls. That's where game wardens say she was last seen Saturday night. Today, 11 K9s are out, along with a drone, a plane, and about 30 people. Details tonight at 5 @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/y7tt3G2gQk — Sean Stackhouse (@StackhouseNCME) August 1, 2022