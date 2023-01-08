Poland Spring donates more than $35,000 to local heating assistance programs

The Maine-based company awarded funds to six communities to help with heating costs this winter.

Maine-based Poland Spring announced it is donating more than $35,000 in heating assistance to six communities to help residents when the cost of heating bills is on the rise.

The towns of Freyburg and Denmark are set to receive $10,000 from the donation with the communities of Poland, Lincoln, Howland, and Passadumkeag receiving assistance as well.

“Each year, our dedicated team generously supports community charities that help local families,” Heather Printup, Community Relations Manager for Poland Spring said in a press release. “With energy and home heating oil prices at extremely high levels, there is an even greater need to help those who are struggling to make ends meet.”