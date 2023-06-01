Maine student's hard work, dedication leave real impact on his community

Before the three-sport Edward Little High School student-athlete purses his dream job as a dentist, he's raising tens of thousands of dollars for charities.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUBURN, Maine — Although Auburn is one of Maine's bigger municipalities, one Edward Little High School student said it still has a feel of a close-knit community.

Junior Brayden Bashaw has worked to help his community since he was just nine years old. He made handmade ornaments and launched his 'Ornaments for Hope" fundraiser.

After nearly a decade of raising money, he said he's collected $100,000 for local charities.

“From a very young age, it’s been instilled in me, it’s the right thing to do to give back, especially around the holidays, that’s very important," Bashaw said. “The fundraiser wouldn’t be anything without the community’s support.”

In recent years, he has dedicated his fundraising efforts to Make-A-Wish Maine.

Outside of raising money for Mainers in need, Bashaw has developed a need for speed.

He only began skiing a few years ago, but now he races for the Edward Little ski team and spends the weekends during the ski season training at Sunday River.

“Without having Lost Valley right in our backyard, I wouldn’t be the skier I am today," he added. “I tried [skiing] once and I absolutely fell in love and then from there it was bigger and bigger and faster and faster.”

Instead of spending weekends hanging out with friends, Bashaw has to be up early every Saturday and Sunday, drive to the mountain, train for four hours, then do it all again the next day.

“I want to get to that next level so bad that I think it’s worth the sacrifice," he added.

Off the slopes, Bashaw is on the golf team and the baseball team. His dad was a successful college player and coach and helped Bashaw become the player, on and off the field, he is today.

After school, his dream is to become a dentist. He is hoping to attend the University of New England and enroll in its dentistry program.

"My whole life, I've always wanted to help people," Bashaw said. "It's just something that's built into me."