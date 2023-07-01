Maine Maritime Museum offering free weekend admission through the end of March

The free admission is an effort to get more members of the local community back to the museum, according to employees. New exhibits will be on display for visitors.

BATH, Maine — From now until the end of March, the Maine Maritime Museum in Bath will offer free admission to all weekend visitors.

Marketing and Communications Manager Amanda Pleau said the effort is a way to get more locals to the museum. Like many seasonal attractions, she said the peak for visitation is during the summer tourism season.

“We are really working hard to get members of our community into the museum. People who haven’t been since their 4th-grade field trip. People who have been to a wedding once and have never come back," she said.

The free weekend admission initiative was made possible by Bath Savings.

“We are proud to partner with Maine Maritime Museum to invite everyone to explore this fascinating place free of charge," Bath Savings Marketing Officer Katie Spiridakis said in a release. "Winter in Maine can be an isolated time for some; we hope this opportunity inspires people to venture out and connect with the community.”

On Saturdays, visitors can tour the Percy & Small Shipyard at 1 p.m. There are also new exhibits at the museum for guests to explore.

"Wommen Behind The Lense" highlights the impact women have had on the documentation of the shipbuilding industry.

On February 3, the museum will open the "SeaChange: Darkness and Light in the Gulf of Maine" exhibit. it looks to educate visitors about the changing climate in the Gulf of Maine. The exhibit will be put on with the help of Gulf of Maine EcoArts.