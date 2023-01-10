Fryeburg Fair kicks off on Sunday, Oct. 1

The Fryeburg Fair has been happening since 1851. This year, it will run from Oct. 1 through Oct. 8.

Example video title will go here for this video

FRYEBURG, Maine — The 173rd annual Fryeburg Fair kicks off on Sunday. Organizers say those who plan to visit can expect an array of activities and attractions.

The Fryeburg Fair began in 1851 as a way for people to show off their harvest and livestock for bragging rights. Since then, organizers say it has skyrocketed in popularity.

Rachel Andrews Damon is the head of advertising and publicity for the Fryeburg Fair and has been involved with it for most of her life, starting when she was 12 years old. She said that's when she and her brother took their first jobs, paging people from the main gate.

Preparations are underway for the 173rd Fryeburg Fair, which opens on Sunday! Details about what to expect — and how it has turned into a generational tradition — on @newscentermaine at 6 p.m. pic.twitter.com/6tx6LO93FT — Chloe Teboe (@ChloeTeboe) September 26, 2023

Damon said for many people like her, the Fryeburg Fair is a generational tradition.

"There are a lot of people involved here who have been involved all of their adult lives and came here as kids – and now, they’re bringing back their grandchildren," Damon said. "They’re bringing their great-grandchildren. It just doesn’t get any better than Fryeburg Fair.”

Damon said preparation for the Fryeburg Fair happens year-round, but it really gets going about two weeks before the gates open. As of Tuesday, Sept. 26, she said there were already about 800 campers on the grounds out of 3,000 spots.

"It’s a labor of love," Damon said.

The Fryeburg Fair runs from Sunday, Oct. 1 through Sunday, Oct. 8. Damon said people can expect to see a lot including animals (i.e. alpacas, cows, goats, horses, llamas, rabbits, sheep, etc.), demonstrations on old farm equipment, food, rides, and more.

Tickets are $15 for people 12 years and older. You can buy tickets here.