Maine Things To Do | Apple Pumpkin Festival, Fryeburg Fair, Run For Kids 5K

Looking for something to do this week? There are plenty of events happening around our state the week of Sept. 26 through Oct. 2.
MAINE, USA — Here's the list of Maine Things To Do for the week of Sept. 26 through Oct. 2.               

FRIDAY, SEPT. 29  

Charity Golf Tournament 

Where: Hermon Meadows Golf Club, Hermon  

When: 8 a.m. check-in, 9 a.m. start time  

SATURDAY, SEPT. 30 

International Maritime Film Festival 

Where: The Alamo Theatre, Bucksport 

When: Movie times vary 

Old Orchard Beach Fall Fest 

Where: Old Orchard Beach 

When: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.  

Apple Pumpkin Festival 

Where: Livermore Falls 

When: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. 

Biddeford Oktoberfest 

Where: Biddeford 

When: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. 

Eliot Festival Day 

Where: Eliot  

When: All day 

19th Maine Lakes Brewfest 

Where: Bridgton 

When: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. 

SUNDAY, OCT. 1 – SUNDAY, OCT. 8 

Fryeburg Fair 

Where: Fryeburg Fairgrounds 

When: Times vary by day 

SUNDAY, OCT. 1 

Run For Kids 5K 

Where: Brunswick 

When: 9 a.m. 

Caravan Feisty Fall Artist Market 

Where: Bath 

When: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. 

