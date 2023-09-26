Maine Things To Do | Apple Pumpkin Festival, Fryeburg Fair, Run For Kids 5K

MAINE, USA — Here's the list of Maine Things To Do for the week of Sept. 26 through Oct. 2.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 29
Charity Golf Tournament
Where: Hermon Meadows Golf Club, Hermon
When: 8 a.m. check-in, 9 a.m. start time
SATURDAY, SEPT. 30
International Maritime Film Festival
Where: The Alamo Theatre, Bucksport
When: Movie times vary
Old Orchard Beach Fall Fest
Where: Old Orchard Beach
When: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Apple Pumpkin Festival
Where: Livermore Falls
When: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Biddeford Oktoberfest
Where: Biddeford
When: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Eliot Festival Day
Where: Eliot
When: All day
19th Maine Lakes Brewfest
Where: Bridgton
When: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
SUNDAY, OCT. 1 – SUNDAY, OCT. 8
Fryeburg Fair
Where: Fryeburg Fairgrounds
When: Times vary by day
SUNDAY, OCT. 1
Run For Kids 5K
Where: Brunswick
When: 9 a.m.
Caravan Feisty Fall Artist Market
Where: Bath
When: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
