151st Cumberland County Fair kicks off this week

CUMBERLAND, Maine — The Cumberland County Fair kicked off Sunday, which means fair food and fun events like an international ox pull.

"It gives so much satisfaction to know that we're bringing all of this agriculture, this education and this excitement, this experience to so many people," Liz Tarantino, an organizer, said.

A demolition derby closed the night out on Sunday's opening day. Throughout the week, there will be a 4H youth livestock auction, truck pulls, tractor pulls, and an international ox pull, among other events.

"We want to make sure that we are helping to progress agriculture in the state of Maine," Tarantino said. Tarantino serves as the Farmer's Club secretary and the fair's entertainment superintendent.

"All my life, I’ve had something to do with the fair. I have never missed a fair," she said. Tarantino said seeing everyone's smiling faces, kids running around, and families gathering at the fairgrounds throughout the week makes the year-long planning worth it.

