'Stand Down' events across Maine are helping struggling veterans

The "Homeless Veterans Mobile Stand Down" has been reaching across the state to provide resources to those who served.

Example video title will go here for this video

LEWISTON, Maine — To remedy a growing population of unhoused veterans in the state—and across the country—mobile "stand down" events have been popping up to connect veterans with the resources they need.

Here in Maine, the Bureau of Veterans' Services has been co-hosting its "Homeless Veterans Mobile Stand Down" events for a handful of years, which continue to grow in support. In Lewiston, dozens showed up to both help out and reach out for assistance.

"The rapid rise in rents and inflation has really been troublesome and it's been difficult for individuals, including our vets," Mayor of Lewiston Carl Sheline said.

A need that Maine Bureau of Veterans' Services Director Ryan Lorrain has seen grow. From 2020 to 2022, Maine saw a 136 percent increase in homeless vets according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development—the biggest increase compared to the rest of the country.

"It's something that takes a community," Lorrain said. "Everyone has something to offer, that may not be available through federal and state resources."

Connections to local housing, community services, medical assistance, counseling, or even just a bite to eat are just some of the services folks can often find at stand down events.

One of which is Operation Brotherhood, which offers non-perishables, hygiene products, and other needs as a stepping stone for vets to get back on their feet.

"We're all brothers and sisters ... especially with everything that's been going on right now, every little bit of love that any of us can give, I think it's worth it," Brandon Badeen said, a volunteer who decided he wanted to give back after he found himself in a similar struggle after he finished serving.

"I consider myself lucky, and I just wanna be able to pass everything on that I can to anybody else that needs the help," Badeen added.

Stand down events are planned to be held next month in Portland, Springvale, and Augusta.