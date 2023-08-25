Bangor veteran receives new smart home

The home is mortgage-free and donated by Tunnels to Towers Foundation.

BANGOR, Maine — A Maine Marine Corps veteran was the recipient of a Tunnel to Towers foundation donation.

Noah White of Bangor received a brand new, mortgage-free smart home as a part of a program that builds assessable homes for critically injured veterans and first responders.

White, whose current residence presents struggles to his day-to-day functions, was given a new sense of independence with his new house. The doors, hallways, and shower allow White to enter, exit, and rotate a full 360 degrees allowing for greater mobility and access.

“I have a home for the rest of my life. I don’t have to worry about that financially,” said White.

White’s mother and caretaker, Shannon White, was just as emotional and in awe when the family was first presented with the house.

“I have to honestly say Tunnels to Towers has been the most important part of our life for the last year-and-a-half. And I couldn’t thank them enough because, without this, we can’t make things work in our lives without it. Like, we’re coming from something small. It kind of doesn’t feel real. We finally feel it. We feel that feeling that it’s actually home. But it still doesn’t feel real,” White said.

White’s residence is one of 1,000 mortgage-free homes Tunnels to Towers has gifted since the conception of their program.

“I hope they can continue to do what they do to help other people like me,” said White.