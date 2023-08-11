Maine training campus for service, therapy dogs will open Saturday

The Mission Working Dogs Campus has cabins where clients can stay and get to know their service dogs.

OXFORD, Maine — There is a lot to be said about the healing power of man's best friend.

And that's the vision behind the Mission Working Dogs training center in Oxford, set to open its doors Saturday.

It's also a dream come true for the nonprofit's founder who says her service dog Moxie saved her life.

With her service dog Doug by her side, Christy Gardner touches up one of eight private cabins on the Mission Working Dogs campus. After more than two years of planning, fundraising, and construction — Christy's vision of turning these 12 acres surrounded by woods into a training center for therapy and service dogs is about to become a reality.

"This has been my dream for years, now having everyone else buy into the dream," Gardner said with a smile.

The inspiration for the first-of-its-kind training center in Maine started 13 years ago. Following devastating injuries while serving her country, Christy had both legs amputated. The disabled Army veteran then teamed up with Moxie, a specially trained golden retriever who helped put her on the path to independence. Moxie passed away in 2022, but her memory lives on through a life-sized bronze statue in the heart of the campus.

"When they went to unload it, the moving blanket fell away from her tail. I just lost it. That was it, that little bit of her," Gardner explained, holding back tears.

Clients will stay for two weeks in fully-accessible cabins, where they can get to know their dogs. Over in the training center, which is set up like a home, service animals will learn skills to help clients in the real world.

"They will be able to work on light switches, buttons, and all kinds of different skills in here fetching this for their person they can transfer later to their lives," Gardner said.

There is also a puppy room, indoor and outdoor runs, and a separate outdoor kennel. Gardner leads a team of volunteers and inmates in the Maine system training more than 50 service and therapy dogs.

"Having one specially trained for your needs and the bond — that is something you can't describe," Josh Gould, a Marine veteran, said.

Gould's dog Elenore graduated from the program in April. The former marine, who serves in Iraq, suffers from PTSD. But he says having her by his side gives him the confidence to face the world because she always looks out for him. Gould, a contractor, is giving back by installing accessible features and other finishes on the campus.

"I am helping build a place where they will be housed and comfortable and ADA accessible. I can't wait for that first class," Gould explained.

The first training class is expected to begin in October. Clients have to fundraise $4,000 to be accepted into the program, and there is a one-year waiting list.

Gardner says training a service dog takes two years and $14,000. The nonprofit still needs to raise $560,000 towards the $1.2 million internationally-accredited center.

The public will get a chance to tour the center at 152 Moxie's Pl. in Oxford from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at an open house on Saturday. If you are interested in donating or becoming a volunteer, click here.