The 151st Cumberland Fair celebrates agriculture in Maine

CUMBERLAND, Maine — The Cumberland Fair, now in its 151st year, is back in full swing.

This beloved event kicked off on Sunday and is set to continue its festivities until this upcoming Saturday.

With its rich history and commitment to the future of farming in Maine, the Cumberland Fair has become much more than just a fun-filled fair.

The Cumberland Farmers Club, who's behind the annual event, has a clear mission: to build and promote agriculture in the state of Maine.

Delicious fried foods and exhilarating rides may be the fair's immediate attractions, but it also provides a unique opportunity to lay the groundwork for the future of farming in the region.

With an expected 70,000 guests in attendance over the course of the week, the Cumberland Fair uses the proceeds from ticket sales to support the youth in agriculture.

One of the primary beneficiaries of this support is the 4-H Program, a nationwide initiative designed to inspire children to become the future of farming.

In recent years, officials have noted a significant increase in youth involvement.

Elizabeth Tarantino, Security Officer of the Cumberland Farmers Club, emphasized this positive trend.

"Farm families seem to be fewer and farther between, but those farm families are getting stronger and bigger all the time," Tarantino said. "Youth involvement in agriculture in the state of Maine has been on the rise over the years. We've got a lot of kids interested in goats, cattle, pigs, and they are getting involved, with the full support of their parents. We're starting to see an uptick, and we couldn't be happier about it."

The Cumberland Farmers Club is continually working to bring something new and exciting to the fair.

This year, visitors can look forward to a brand-new addition: a milking parlor. It's just one more reason to make sure you don't miss this extraordinary event.

Fair Details:

The fair is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets are priced at $12 per person

The fair runs Sept. 24-Sept. 30