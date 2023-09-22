How a fall festival in Falmouth is aiming to help lobstermen in Maine

It includes a 5-acre corn maze with a lobstering-themed corn maze. Putnam said it's partnering with the Maine Lobstermen's Association to help raise money and benefit Maine lobstermen and women.



"Just trying to help those guys with their battles. It's a great industry in Maine, and we are just trying to do our part to help them out," Putnam said. "We are stewards of the land as farmers, and they are stewards of the ocean as fishermen. It just seemed like a good idea, and we want to help them out as much as we can."



Besides having that priority in mind, Putnam said the family-friendly festival is all about having fun and learning about the farming industry.



"It's basically a way for families to get out, engage in the community, a little taste of farming. We've got the corn maze, pick-your-own pumpkins, pick-your-own sunflowers, and a lot more," Putnam said. "Farming is something that's disappearing at an alarming rate, especially in areas that are impacted by the urban sprawl, and this Falmouth area is definitely part of that. This farm is protected by an easement, so it's a great way for us to diversify and keep this farm a working farm for years to come, gets kids thinking about farming and where their food comes from."