Reigning Hope Ranch hosts second annual fall festival fundraiser

The nonprofit is hoping to raise funds to cover costs of it's equine activities and programs as well as animal care.

ORRINGTON, Maine — Reigning Hope Ranch, a nonprofit in Orrington, held its second annual Fall Festival fundraiser Saturday afternoon. The nonprofit provides equine programs and therapies for children and adults.

The festival included several food trucks, live music, horse demonstrations, bounce houses and slides, games, and auction items.

Jenna Baillargeon is the founder and director of Reigning Hope Ranch.

"We offer multiple types of equine-assisted activities here. We have equine-assisted psychotherapy, therapeutic riding, and riding lessons," Baillargeon said.

Baillargeon said last year they raised about $6,000. She added she was hopeful they'd be able to raise around $8,000 this year.

"All of the funds from the event today are going to go to directly supporting the expenses of the programs, the care, and maintenance, and upkeep of all of the animals," Baillargeon said.