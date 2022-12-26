Eliot community donates toys, clothes after Christmas Eve fire

A mom and two daughters fled their home on Dec. 24 with nowhere to go. Neighbors saw a Facebook post and acted.

ELIOT, Maine — A home in Eliot was badly damaged in a fire Saturday night and left a mom and her two daughters with nothing saved.

Crews from at least 10 fire departments responded to the home at 207 Frost Hill Rd. around 8 p.m., Eliot Fire Chief Jay Muzeroll told NEWS CENTER Maine. They fought the fire until around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Though the home is badly damaged, officials said it is not a total loss.

But while the home may be saved, a family was left traumatized.

The Therrien family, who lives across the street said they brought the mom and her two daughters in while fire crews worked on the fire.

"It was so surreal. I had never seen anything like it before," Eva Therrien said.

Jen Therrien said this was their first time officially meeting her neighbor.

"We really had never met the family. They really had only been here a year," Jen Therrien said.

But once the fire started to take over more of the home, they realized the family needed help picking up the pieces.

Jen Therrien messaged Rep. Michele Meyer, D-Eliot.

Meyer posted on Facebook asking if people had clothes, toys, and food they could donate to the family.

"And then less than 12 hours later, there was a line of people waiting to donate. Coats, socks, shoes, and more than $5,000 in cash and gift cards," Meyer said. "If you're looking for meaning at the holidays then this is it. This is evidence that giving is the spirit of the holiday."

Both Meyer and her hosts were impressed with the quick turnaround of support. Now, the Therriens' home is filled with clothes and toys.

"To know all their presents and all their clothes were gone, they might not have had anything to look forward to. It was great to see everyone come together," Ross Therrien said.