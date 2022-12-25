Eliot home badly damaged by fire

Eliot Fire Chief Jay Muzeroll said the family that lives in the home was able to find another place to stay for Christmas.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ELIOT, Maine — A home in Eliot was badly damaged in a fire Saturday night.

Crews from at least ten area fire departments responded to the home at 207 Frost Hill Road around 8 p.m. Saturday, Eliot Fire Chief Jay Muzeroll told NEWS CENTER Maine. They fought the fire until around 2 a.m. Sunday, according to Muzeroll.

Though the home is badly damaged, officials said it is not a total loss.

One firefighter suffered a minor ankle injury, Muzeroll said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire chief said the family that lives in the home was able to find another place to stay for Christmas.