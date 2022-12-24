Multiple crews respond to a fire at a historic house in Gardiner on Christmas Eve

GARDINER, Maine — Two people were taken to the hospital after a house fire in Gardiner on the morning of Christmas Eve.
Captain Joshua Johnson with the Gardiner Fire Department told NEWS CENTER Maine six crews from surrounding communities responded to the fire at 3 Dennis Street around 7 a.m. He said two people were in the house at the time of the fire, but they both got out. Johnson said they're now at the hospital.
Johnson said one of the family pets died in the fire.
Johnson said the people had lost power, so they were using a generator to keep the house warm throughout the night. He said the generator was the source of the fire.
NEWS CENTER Maine arrived on the scene around 11 a.m. We saw a lot of smoke, but it doesn't seem like the building is a total loss.
NEWS CENTER Maine reached out to Maine's public information officer Shannon Moss to ask about the fire. She said the fire marshal's office is investigating, but there's no further information as of Saturday afternoon.
According to the site, Gardiner Main Street, 3 Dennis Street, is also known as "The Yellow House". It was built in 1814 for a man named John Hazeltine and became the home of Laura and Henry Richards and their six children. Laura was an author of children's books and rhymes and received the first Pulitzer Prize for Biography in 1917.