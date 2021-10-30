East Bayside 'Halloween Fest' brings businesses together for a good cause.

More than 20 bars, restaurants, and breweries will donate proceeds from select beverage sales to the non-profit 'Maine Needs.'

PORTLAND, Maine — Regardless of any 'spooky' weather, local restaurants, breweries, and bars in Portland joined together for the first-ever 'East Bayside Halloween Fest.'

More than 20 businesses planned Halloween-themed events throughout the day and evening Saturday with proceeds of certain drink sales going to the non-profit Maine Needs.

"It was something we were passionate about from the get-go and something we're very happy to participate in," Chyle Cameron, the tasting room manager at Three of Strong Spirits said.

Cameron added he and his staff are always looking for ways to give back to the community whenever possible.

Maine Needs is an organization that works to supply Mainers with clothing, household items, hygiene products, or anything they need in their daily life.

"[It's] super important this time of the year, especially as the weather changes, getting those experiencing homelessness, those who can't afford these necessities otherwise just making sure they get what they need," Cameron added.

Three of Strong Spirits staff were dressed in costume Saturday as they served specialty cocktails and played Halloween music.

Lone Pine Brewing streamed Halloween movies all day and set up a 'hallway of terror' in its beer garden. Molly Nevins is the director of the brewery's tasting room and said the local business community is very close and loves getting involved in these events.

"We all get pretty excited. So our whole staff was at Goodfire last night carving pumpkins," she said. "So we really like hanging out with each other and drinking each other's beer, but we also like making sure it goes to a good cause as well."