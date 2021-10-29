And the password is......

Peter Geiger of Farmer's Almanac fame will pass out 6,000 king-sized candy bars to drive-thru trick or treaters in Lewiston, but you'll need to know the password.

Want three king-sized candy bars? If you know the password, you can have them!

Farmers' Almanac chief Peter Geiger will be handing out more than 6,000 king-sized candy bars on Sunday for Halloween in Lewiston. But there's a catch. You better know the password.

It's an annual tradition that originally started at his home but is now at the Geiger & Farmers' Almanac Headquarters in Lewiston for COVID-19 safety precautions.

It's a drive-thru candy fest starting at 4 p.m. on Sunday at 70 Mt. Hope Ave in Lewiston.