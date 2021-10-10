5 things to do in Maine this weekend

No matter what part of the state you're in, it's time to do all the fall things.

MAINE, USA — It's fall, y'all and it's time to enjoy the foliage and the spookiness around the state. Need a little help making weekend plans? Look no further.

Portland

When: Sat., Oct. 9, 2021. Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.

Where: Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St, Portland, ME 04101

The country superstar is bringing her voice to Maine's largest city. Tickets range from $60 to $144 and can be purchased here. Attendees must be fully vaccinated or provide a negative within 72 hours of the event. Click here for more information.

Waterfront Concerts announces Country icon Martina McBride live at Merrill Auditorium on October 9th 2021. Tickets on sale 8/27 thru PortTix.com @wfconcerts @martinamcbride @porttixmaine Posted by Merrill Auditorium on Monday, August 23, 2021

Bangor

When: Sat, Oct. 30, 7:00 PM – 11:30 PM

Where: Seasons, 427 Main Street, Bangor, ME

Maine's drag queens will be serving spookiness Saturday night and attendees are invited to come in their best costume.

Orono

When: Sat, Oct. 10, 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Where: Versant Power Astronomy Center, 167 Rangeley Rd. Orono, ME 04469

Listen to the band's greatest hits while enjoying a legendary light display. Tickets are $9 for general admission and can be purchased here.

Missed our programs last weekend? Don't worry they will back again this weekend! Posted by Versant Power Astronomy Center & Jordan Planetarium on Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Boothbay Harbor

When: Sat., Oct 9, 9:00 am – Oct.10, 4:00 p.m.

Where: Boothbay Railway Village, 586 Wiscasset Road Boothbay Harbor, ME

Enjoy an afternoon of vendor booths, live music, and food, as well as a kid's corner. Guests can also enjoy the antique car museum, model railroad and village goats. Click here for more information.

Call your friends, make your plans, get ready for a fun filled FALL weekend taking in the foliage and breathing that clean, crisp fall air! Shop Dance, Eat, Drink, REPEAT! Posted by Boothbay Railway Village on Wednesday, October 6, 2021

For the family

When: Sun., Oct. 11, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Howe Family Farm, 1760 Intervale Rd, Bethel, ME 04217

Pumpkin decorating, treats and games, oh my! Each child will receive a free pumpkin to decorate and goodie bag.

The event will be held outside under a tent.