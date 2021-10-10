5 things to do in Maine this weekend

MAINE, USA —
It's fall, y'all and it's time to enjoy the foliage and the spookiness around the state. Need a little help making weekend plans? Look no further.
Portland
What: Martina McBride concert
When: Sat., Oct. 9, 2021. Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.
Where: Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St, Portland, ME 04101
The country superstar is bringing her voice to Maine's largest city. Tickets range from $60 to $144 and can be purchased here. Attendees must be fully vaccinated or provide a negative within 72 hours of the event. Click here for more information.
Bangor
What: Halloween Drag Show
When: Sat, Oct. 30, 7:00 PM – 11:30 PM
Where: Seasons, 427 Main Street, Bangor, ME
Maine's drag queens will be serving spookiness Saturday night and attendees are invited to come in their best costume.
Orono
When: Sat, Oct. 10, 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Where: Versant Power Astronomy Center, 167 Rangeley Rd. Orono, ME 04469
Listen to the band's greatest hits while enjoying a legendary light display. Tickets are $9 for general admission and can be purchased here.
Boothbay Harbor
When: Sat., Oct 9, 9:00 am – Oct.10, 4:00 p.m.
Where: Boothbay Railway Village, 586 Wiscasset Road Boothbay Harbor, ME
Enjoy an afternoon of vendor booths, live music, and food, as well as a kid's corner. Guests can also enjoy the antique car museum, model railroad and village goats. Click here for more information.
For the family
When: Sun., Oct. 11, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Where: Howe Family Farm, 1760 Intervale Rd, Bethel, ME 04217
Pumpkin decorating, treats and games, oh my! Each child will receive a free pumpkin to decorate and goodie bag.
The event will be held outside under a tent.