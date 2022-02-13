Beware of Valentine's Day scams

The Bangor Police Department says many people have fallen victim to these schemes.

MAINE, Maine — The Bangor Police Department is warning Mainers about romance scams ahead of Valentine's Day.

Scammers typically use dating platforms to build trust and relationships with victims. They use a good-looking picture of a man or woman, and once the victim has established a connection with the person they haven't met, the scammer demands money to avoid blackmailing them, according to police,

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), here are some red flags people should be on the lookout for:

Think twice before you share personal information online. Scammers can use details shared on dating sites and social media platforms to better target victims.

If you try online dating, only use dating sites with well-known reputations. Search people’s photos and profiles online to see if anyone has used the names, images, or information elsewhere.

Beware of online suitors who try to isolate you from your family or friends or who ask you to send inappropriate photos or financial information that they could later use to extort you.

Don’t send money to someone you’ve never met in person.

If you notice older family members using new communications apps or dating sites, explain the red flags and pitfalls, so they don’t fall victim to these criminals.